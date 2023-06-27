Ex-Dividend Reminder: DENTSPLY SIRONA, National Research and Douglas Emmett

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), National Research Corp (Symbol: NRC), and Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 7/14/23, National Research Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 7/14/23, and Douglas Emmett Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 7/18/23. As a percentage of XRAY's recent stock price of $39.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when XRAY shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for NRC to open 0.27% lower in price and for DEI to open 1.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for XRAY, NRC, and DEI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY):



National Research Corp (Symbol: NRC):



Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.43% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, 1.08% for National Research Corp, and 6.23% for Douglas Emmett Inc.

In Tuesday trading, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, National Research Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Douglas Emmett Inc shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

