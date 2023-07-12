News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Delta Air Lines, McGrath RentCorp and Graco

July 12, 2023 — 10:28 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/14/23, Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC), and Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Delta Air Lines Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 8/7/23, McGrath RentCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.465 on 7/31/23, and Graco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 8/2/23. As a percentage of DAL's recent stock price of $48.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Delta Air Lines Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when DAL shares open for trading on 7/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for MGRC to open 0.50% lower in price and for GGG to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DAL, MGRC, and GGG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL):

DAL+Dividend+History+Chart

McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC):

MGRC+Dividend+History+Chart

Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG):

GGG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.82% for Delta Air Lines Inc, 2.00% for McGrath RentCorp, and 1.09% for Graco Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Delta Air Lines Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, McGrath RentCorp shares are up about 0.6%, and Graco Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

