Ex-Dividend Reminder: Darden Restaurants, OGE Energy and Quest Diagnostics

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/6/23, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE), and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Darden Restaurants, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.21 on 5/1/23, OGE Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4141 on 4/28/23, and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 4/24/23. As a percentage of DRI's recent stock price of $154.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when DRI shares open for trading on 4/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for OGE to open 1.11% lower in price and for DGX to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DRI, OGE, and DGX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI):



OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE):



Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.14% for Darden Restaurants, Inc., 4.46% for OGE Energy Corp, and 1.99% for Quest Diagnostics, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, OGE Energy Corp shares are down about 0.2%, and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.