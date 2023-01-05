Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Darden Restaurants, Lincoln National and Oracle

January 05, 2023 — 10:07 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/9/23, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC), and Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Darden Restaurants, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.21 on 2/1/23, Lincoln National Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 2/1/23, and Oracle Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 1/24/23. As a percentage of DRI's recent stock price of $143.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when DRI shares open for trading on 1/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for LNC to open 1.44% lower in price and for ORCL to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DRI, LNC, and ORCL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI):

DRI+Dividend+History+Chart

Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC):

LNC+Dividend+History+Chart

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL):

ORCL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.38% for Darden Restaurants, Inc., 5.76% for Lincoln National Corp., and 1.50% for Oracle Corp.

In Thursday trading, Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Lincoln National Corp. shares are down about 0.7%, and Oracle Corp shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

