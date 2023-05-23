Ex-Dividend Reminder: Danaos, Jacobs Solutions and United States Lime & Minerals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/25/23, Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC), Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J), and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Danaos Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 6/7/23, Jacobs Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 6/23/23, and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/16/23. As a percentage of DAC's recent stock price of $59.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.26%, so look for shares of Danaos Corp to trade 1.26% lower — all else being equal — when DAC shares open for trading on 5/25/23. Similarly, investors should look for J to open 0.22% lower in price and for USLM to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DAC, J, and USLM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC):



Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J):



United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.03% for Danaos Corp, 0.89% for Jacobs Solutions Inc, and 0.43% for United States Lime & Minerals Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Danaos Corp shares are currently trading flat, Jacobs Solutions Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

