Ex-Dividend Reminder: Danaos Corp, RB Global Inc and DHT Holdings

August 18, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

August 18, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/22/23, Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC), RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA), and DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Danaos Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/1/23, RB Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 9/13/23, and DHT Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 8/30/23. As a percentage of DAC's recent stock price of $68.41, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of Danaos Corp to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when DAC shares open for trading on 8/22/23. Similarly, investors should look for RBA to open 0.48% lower in price and for DHT to open 3.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DAC, RBA, and DHT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC):

DAC+Dividend+History+Chart

RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA):

RBA+Dividend+History+Chart

DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT):

DHT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.39% for Danaos Corp, 1.92% for RB Global Inc, and 14.39% for DHT Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Danaos Corp shares are currently down about 1.8%, RB Global Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and DHT Holdings Inc shares are off about 2.9% on the day.

