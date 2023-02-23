Ex-Dividend Reminder: Danaos, Barrick Gold and GrafTech International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/23, Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC), Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD), and GrafTech International Ltd (Symbol: EAF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Danaos Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 3/14/23, Barrick Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/15/23, and GrafTech International Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/31/23. As a percentage of DAC's recent stock price of $56.91, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of Danaos Corp to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when DAC shares open for trading on 2/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for GOLD to open 0.62% lower in price and for EAF to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DAC, GOLD, and EAF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC):



Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD):



GrafTech International Ltd (Symbol: EAF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.27% for Danaos Corp, 2.47% for Barrick Gold Corp., and 0.71% for GrafTech International Ltd.

In Thursday trading, Danaos Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Barrick Gold Corp. shares are off about 0.1%, and GrafTech International Ltd shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

