Ex-Dividend Reminder: Danaher, Global Net Lease and Oracle

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/11/23, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR), Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL), and Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Danaher Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 10/27/23, Global Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.354 on 10/16/23, and Oracle Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 10/26/23. As a percentage of DHR's recent stock price of $216.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Danaher Corp to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when DHR shares open for trading on 10/11/23. Similarly, investors should look for GNL to open 4.15% lower in price and for ORCL to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DHR, GNL, and ORCL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR):



Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL):



Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.50% for Danaher Corp, 16.62% for Global Net Lease Inc, and 1.45% for Oracle Corp.

In Monday trading, Danaher Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Global Net Lease Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Oracle Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

