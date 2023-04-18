Ex-Dividend Reminder: CVS Health, First Busey and Pentair

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/20/23, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE), and Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CVS Health Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.605 on 5/1/23, First Busey Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 4/28/23, and Pentair PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 5/5/23. As a percentage of CVS's recent stock price of $77.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of CVS Health Corporation to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when CVS shares open for trading on 4/20/23. Similarly, investors should look for BUSE to open 1.23% lower in price and for PNR to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CVS, BUSE, and PNR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS):



First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE):



Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.14% for CVS Health Corporation, 4.92% for First Busey Corp, and 1.64% for Pentair PLC.

In Tuesday trading, CVS Health Corporation shares are currently up about 1.6%, First Busey Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Pentair PLC shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

