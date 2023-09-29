Ex-Dividend Reminder: CVB Financial, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Cousins Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/3/23, CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), and Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CVB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 10/19/23, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.395 on 10/11/23, and Cousins Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 10/13/23. As a percentage of CVBF's recent stock price of $16.52, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of CVB Financial Corp to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when CVBF shares open for trading on 10/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for HASI to open 1.81% lower in price and for CUZ to open 1.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CVBF, HASI, and CUZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF):



Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI):



Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.84% for CVB Financial Corp, 7.25% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc, and 6.18% for Cousins Properties Inc.

In Friday trading, CVB Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are up about 3.7%, and Cousins Properties Inc shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

