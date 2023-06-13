Ex-Dividend Reminder: Curtiss-Wright, Vishay Intertechnology and Enersys

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/23, Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH), and Enersys (Symbol: ENS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Curtiss-Wright Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 7/5/23, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/29/23, and Enersys will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of CW's recent stock price of $176.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when CW shares open for trading on 6/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for VSH to open 0.36% lower in price and for ENS to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CW, VSH, and ENS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW):



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH):



Enersys (Symbol: ENS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.45% for Curtiss-Wright Corp., 1.44% for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., and 0.67% for Enersys.

In Tuesday trading, Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. shares are up about 0.9%, and Enersys shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

