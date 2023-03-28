Ex-Dividend Reminder: Curtiss-Wright, Primoris Services and Stantec

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW), Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM), and Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Curtiss-Wright Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 4/14/23, Primoris Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 4/14/23, and Stantec Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 4/17/23. As a percentage of CW's recent stock price of $171.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when CW shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for PRIM to open 0.25% lower in price and for STN to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CW, PRIM, and STN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW):



Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM):



Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.44% for Curtiss-Wright Corp., 1.00% for Primoris Services Corp, and 1.40% for Stantec Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are currently down about 0.1%, Primoris Services Corp shares are down about 1.5%, and Stantec Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.