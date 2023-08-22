Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cummins, Whirlpool and Fortune Brands Innovations

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/24/23, Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), and Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cummins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.68 on 9/7/23, Whirlpool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.75 on 9/15/23, and Fortune Brands Innovations Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 9/13/23. As a percentage of CMI's recent stock price of $235.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Cummins, Inc. to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when CMI shares open for trading on 8/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for WHR to open 1.30% lower in price and for FBIN to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMI, WHR, and FBIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI):



Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR):



Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.85% for Cummins, Inc., 5.21% for Whirlpool Corp, and 1.38% for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Cummins, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Whirlpool Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Fortune Brands Innovations Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

