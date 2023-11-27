Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cullen/Frost Bankers, StepStone Group and SL Green Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/23, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP), and SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 12/15/23, StepStone Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/15/23, and SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2708 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of CFR's recent stock price of $99.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when CFR shares open for trading on 11/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for STEP to open 0.81% lower in price and for SLG to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CFR, STEP, and SLG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR):



StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP):



SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.72% for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., 3.25% for StepStone Group Inc, and 9.63% for SL Green Realty Corp.

In Monday trading, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, StepStone Group Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and SL Green Realty Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

