Ex-Dividend Reminder: CubeSmart, Independent Bank and Realty Income

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/28/24, CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE), Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB), and Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CubeSmart will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 4/15/24, Independent Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 4/5/24, and Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.257 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of CUBE's recent stock price of $43.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.18%, so look for shares of CubeSmart to trade 1.18% lower — all else being equal — when CUBE shares open for trading on 3/28/24. Similarly, investors should look for INDB to open 1.11% lower in price and for O to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CUBE, INDB, and O, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE):



Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.74% for CubeSmart, 4.44% for Independent Bank Corp, and 5.91% for Realty Income Corp.

In Tuesday trading, CubeSmart shares are currently down about 1.7%, Independent Bank Corp shares are up about 1.2%, and Realty Income Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

