Ex-Dividend Reminder: CSG Systems International, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and AMETEK

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/23, CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE), and AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CSG Systems International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/28/23, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 10/13/23, and AMETEK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of CSGS's recent stock price of $53.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of CSG Systems International Inc. to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when CSGS shares open for trading on 9/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for HPE to open 0.69% lower in price and for AME to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSGS, HPE, and AME, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS):



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE):



AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.08% for CSG Systems International Inc., 2.74% for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, and 0.65% for AMETEK Inc.

In Monday trading, CSG Systems International Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are up about 1%, and AMETEK Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.