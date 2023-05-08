Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crown Holdings, Olin and WestRock

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/10/23, Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK), Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN), and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crown Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 5/25/23, Olin Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/9/23, and WestRock Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 5/25/23. As a percentage of CCK's recent stock price of $84.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Crown Holdings Inc to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when CCK shares open for trading on 5/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for OLN to open 0.36% lower in price and for WRK to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCK, OLN, and WRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK):



Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN):



WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.13% for Crown Holdings Inc, 1.45% for Olin Corp., and 3.86% for WestRock Co.

In Monday trading, Crown Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 1%, Olin Corp. shares are up about 0.4%, and WestRock Co shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.