Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crown Holdings, Methanex and Silgan Holdings

March 11, 2024 — 10:17 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/13/24, Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK), Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH), and Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crown Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/28/24, Methanex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 3/28/24, and Silgan Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/28/24. As a percentage of CCK's recent stock price of $77.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Crown Holdings Inc to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when CCK shares open for trading on 3/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for MEOH to open 0.44% lower in price and for SLGN to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCK, MEOH, and SLGN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.28% for Crown Holdings Inc, 1.78% for Methanex Corp, and 1.72% for Silgan Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, Crown Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Methanex Corp shares are off about 2%, and Silgan Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

