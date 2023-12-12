Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crown Castle, Hanover Insurance Group and Stewart Information Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI), Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG), and Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crown Castle Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.565 on 12/29/23, Hanover Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 12/29/23, and Stewart Information Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 12/29/23. As a percentage of CCI's recent stock price of $114.52, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of Crown Castle Inc to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when CCI shares open for trading on 12/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for THG to open 0.66% lower in price and for STC to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCI, THG, and STC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI):



Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG):



Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.47% for Crown Castle Inc, 2.66% for Hanover Insurance Group Inc, and 3.52% for Stewart Information Services Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Crown Castle Inc shares are currently off about 1.3%, Hanover Insurance Group Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Stewart Information Services Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

