Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crestwood Equity Partners, NuStar Energy and Magellan Midstream Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/23, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP), NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS), and Magellan Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: MMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crestwood Equity Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.655 on 5/15/23, NuStar Energy LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 5/12/23, and Magellan Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.0475 on 5/15/23. As a percentage of CEQP's recent stock price of $24.10, this dividend works out to approximately 2.72%, so look for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP to trade 2.72% lower — all else being equal — when CEQP shares open for trading on 5/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for NS to open 2.56% lower in price and for MMP to open 1.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CEQP, NS, and MMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP):



NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS):



Magellan Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: MMP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.87% for Crestwood Equity Partners LP, 10.25% for NuStar Energy LP, and 7.61% for Magellan Midstream Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares are currently down about 1%, NuStar Energy LP shares are up about 0.1%, and Magellan Midstream Partners LP shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

