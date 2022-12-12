Markets
CPG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crescent Point Energy, Cenovus Energy and Civitas Resources

December 12, 2022 — 11:27 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG), Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE), and Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crescent Point Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 1/3/23, Cenovus Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 12/30/22, and Civitas Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of CPG's recent stock price of $6.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when CPG shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for CVE to open 0.59% lower in price and for CIVI to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPG, CVE, and CIVI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG):

Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE):

Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.84% for Crescent Point Energy Corp, 2.35% for Cenovus Energy Inc, and 3.54% for Civitas Resources Inc.

In Monday trading, Crescent Point Energy Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Cenovus Energy Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Civitas Resources Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

