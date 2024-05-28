Ex-Dividend Reminder: Credit Agricole, Carrefour and Wheaton Precious Metals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/24, Credit Agricole SA (Symbol: CRARF), Carrefour SA (Symbol: CRERF), and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Credit Agricole SA will pay its annual dividend of $1.05 on 5/31/24, Carrefour SA will pay its annual dividend of $0.87 on 5/30/24, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 6/11/24. As a percentage of CRARF's recent stock price of $17.02, this dividend works out to approximately 6.17%, so look for shares of Credit Agricole SA to trade 6.17% lower — all else being equal — when CRARF shares open for trading on 5/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for CRERF to open 5.04% lower in price and for WPM to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CRARF, CRERF, and WPM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Credit Agricole SA (Symbol: CRARF):



Carrefour SA (Symbol: CRERF):



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.17% for Credit Agricole SA, 5.04% for Carrefour SA, and 1.10% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Credit Agricole SA shares are currently up about 1.1%, Carrefour SA shares are down about 2.5%, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

