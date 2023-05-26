News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crane, Crane and EnPro Industries

May 26, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/23, Crane Co (Symbol: CR), Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT), and EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crane Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/8/23, Crane NXT Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 6/8/23, and EnPro Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 6/14/23. As a percentage of CR's recent stock price of $75.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Crane Co to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when CR shares open for trading on 5/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for CXT to open 0.27% lower in price and for NPO to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CR, CXT, and NPO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Crane Co (Symbol: CR):

CR+Dividend+History+Chart

Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT):

CXT+Dividend+History+Chart

EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO):

NPO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.95% for Crane Co, 1.06% for Crane NXT Co, and 1.13% for EnPro Industries Inc.

In Friday trading, Crane Co shares are currently up about 0.1%, Crane NXT Co shares are up about 0.2%, and EnPro Industries Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
