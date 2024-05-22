Ex-Dividend Reminder: CRA International, Northrop Grumman Corp and Cactus

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/24/24, CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI), Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), and Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CRA International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 6/14/24, Northrop Grumman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.06 on 6/12/24, and Cactus Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/13/24. As a percentage of CRAI's recent stock price of $172.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of CRA International Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when CRAI shares open for trading on 5/24/24. Similarly, investors should look for NOC to open 0.44% lower in price and for WHD to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CRAI, NOC, and WHD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI):



Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC):



Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.98% for CRA International Inc, 1.75% for Northrop Grumman Corp, and 0.94% for Cactus Inc.

In Wednesday trading, CRA International Inc shares are currently off about 1.4%, Northrop Grumman Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Cactus Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Cheap Tech Stocks

 KMF Insider Buying

 Institutional Holders of GEQ



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.