News & Insights

Markets
CRAI

Ex-Dividend Reminder: CRA International, Northrop Grumman Corp and Cactus

May 22, 2024 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/24/24, CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI), Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), and Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CRA International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 6/14/24, Northrop Grumman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.06 on 6/12/24, and Cactus Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/13/24. As a percentage of CRAI's recent stock price of $172.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of CRA International Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when CRAI shares open for trading on 5/24/24. Similarly, investors should look for NOC to open 0.44% lower in price and for WHD to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CRAI, NOC, and WHD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI):

CRAI+Dividend+History+Chart

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC):

NOC+Dividend+History+Chart

Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD):

WHD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.98% for CRA International Inc, 1.75% for Northrop Grumman Corp, and 0.94% for Cactus Inc.

In Wednesday trading, CRA International Inc shares are currently off about 1.4%, Northrop Grumman Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Cactus Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Cheap Tech Stocks
 KMF Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of GEQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRAI
NOC
WHD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.