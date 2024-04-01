Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cousins Properties, Cisco Systems and Helios Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/3/24, Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ), Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), and Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cousins Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 4/15/24, Cisco Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 4/24/24, and Helios Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 4/19/24. As a percentage of CUZ's recent stock price of $24.04, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of Cousins Properties Inc to trade 1.33% lower — all else being equal — when CUZ shares open for trading on 4/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for CSCO to open 0.80% lower in price and for HLIO to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CUZ, CSCO, and HLIO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ):



Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO):



Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.32% for Cousins Properties Inc, 3.21% for Cisco Systems Inc, and 0.81% for Helios Technologies Inc.

In Monday trading, Cousins Properties Inc shares are currently up about 2%, Cisco Systems Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Helios Technologies Inc shares are up about 4.3% on the day.

