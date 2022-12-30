Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cousins Properties, AECOM and Owens Corning

December 30, 2022 — 09:57 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/3/23, Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ), AECOM (Symbol: ACM), and Owens Corning (Symbol: OC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cousins Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 1/13/23, AECOM will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 1/20/23, and Owens Corning will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 1/19/23. As a percentage of CUZ's recent stock price of $25.36, this dividend works out to approximately 1.26%, so look for shares of Cousins Properties Inc to trade 1.26% lower — all else being equal — when CUZ shares open for trading on 1/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for ACM to open 0.21% lower in price and for OC to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CUZ, ACM, and OC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ):

CUZ+Dividend+History+Chart

AECOM (Symbol: ACM):

ACM+Dividend+History+Chart

Owens Corning (Symbol: OC):

OC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.05% for Cousins Properties Inc, 0.85% for AECOM, and 2.44% for Owens Corning.

In Friday trading, Cousins Properties Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, AECOM shares are up about 0.2%, and Owens Corning shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

