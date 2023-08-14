Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coterra Energy, HF Sinclair and Helmerich & Payne

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/23, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA), HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO), and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coterra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/31/23, HF Sinclair Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/6/23, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/31/23. As a percentage of CTRA's recent stock price of $28.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Coterra Energy Inc to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when CTRA shares open for trading on 8/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for DINO to open 0.77% lower in price and for HP to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTRA, DINO, and HP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA):



HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO):



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.84% for Coterra Energy Inc, 3.07% for HF Sinclair Corp, and 2.37% for Helmerich & Payne, Inc..

In Monday trading, Coterra Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, HF Sinclair Corp shares are off about 1.3%, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

