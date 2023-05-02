News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Costco Wholesale, Sirius XM Holdings and CMS Energy

May 02, 2023 — 10:16 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/4/23, Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 5/19/23, Sirius XM Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0242 on 5/24/23, and CMS Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4875 on 5/31/23. As a percentage of COST's recent stock price of $494.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Costco Wholesale Corp to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when COST shares open for trading on 5/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for SIRI to open 0.65% lower in price and for CMS to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.82% for Costco Wholesale Corp, 2.59% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc, and 3.17% for CMS Energy Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Costco Wholesale Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and CMS Energy Corp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

