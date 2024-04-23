Ex-Dividend Reminder: Costco Wholesale, PNM Resources and Unum Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/25/24, Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM), and Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.16 on 5/10/24, PNM Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3875 on 5/10/24, and Unum Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.365 on 5/17/24. As a percentage of COST's recent stock price of $715.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Costco Wholesale Corp to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when COST shares open for trading on 4/25/24. Similarly, investors should look for PNM to open 1.06% lower in price and for UNM to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COST, PNM, and UNM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST):



PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM):



Unum Group (Symbol: UNM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.65% for Costco Wholesale Corp, 4.22% for PNM Resources Inc, and 2.82% for Unum Group.

In Tuesday trading, Costco Wholesale Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, PNM Resources Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Unum Group shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying

 Funds Holding BYRN

 Institutional Holders of GKN



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.