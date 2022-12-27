Ex-Dividend Reminder: Corporate Office Properties Trust, Ladder Capital and EPR Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Corporate Office Properties Trust (Symbol: OFC), Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR), and EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Corporate Office Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 1/17/23, Ladder Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/17/23, and EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.275 on 1/17/23. As a percentage of OFC's recent stock price of $26.11, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when OFC shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for LADR to open 2.22% lower in price and for EPR to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OFC, LADR, and EPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (Symbol: OFC):



Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.21% for Corporate Office Properties Trust, 8.90% for Ladder Capital Corp, and 8.60% for EPR Properties.

In Tuesday trading, Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are currently up about 0.5%, Ladder Capital Corp shares are down about 0.2%, and EPR Properties shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

