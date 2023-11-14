Ex-Dividend Reminder: Corning, RTX and Otis Worldwide

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/23, Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), and Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 12/15/23, RTX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 12/14/23, and Otis Worldwide Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 12/8/23. As a percentage of GLW's recent stock price of $28.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of Corning Inc to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when GLW shares open for trading on 11/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for RTX to open 0.72% lower in price and for OTIS to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GLW, RTX, and OTIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):



RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX):



Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.98% for Corning Inc, 2.89% for RTX Corp, and 1.64% for Otis Worldwide Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Corning Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, RTX Corp shares are off about 0.3%, and Otis Worldwide Corp shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

