Ex-Dividend Reminder: Corning, Hubbell and Crane Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/23, Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB), and Crane Holdings Co (Symbol: CR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/30/23, Hubbell Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 3/15/23, and Crane Holdings Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 3/8/23. As a percentage of GLW's recent stock price of $34.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Corning Inc to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when GLW shares open for trading on 2/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for HUBB to open 0.45% lower in price and for CR to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GLW, HUBB, and CR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):



Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB):



Crane Holdings Co (Symbol: CR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.24% for Corning Inc, 1.81% for Hubbell Inc., and 1.59% for Crane Holdings Co.

In Thursday trading, Corning Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Hubbell Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Crane Holdings Co shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

