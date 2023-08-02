Ex-Dividend Reminder: Core Laboratories, Select Water Solutions and Magellan Midstream Partners LP

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/4/23, Core Laboratories Inc (Symbol: CLB), Select Water Solutions Inc (Symbol: WTTR), and Magellan Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: MMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Core Laboratories Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 8/28/23, Select Water Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 8/17/23, and Magellan Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.0475 on 8/14/23. As a percentage of CLB's recent stock price of $27.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of Core Laboratories Inc to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when CLB shares open for trading on 8/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for WTTR to open 0.59% lower in price and for MMP to open 1.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CLB, WTTR, and MMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Core Laboratories Inc (Symbol: CLB):



Select Water Solutions Inc (Symbol: WTTR):



Magellan Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: MMP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.15% for Core Laboratories Inc, 2.37% for Select Water Solutions Inc, and 6.48% for Magellan Midstream Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, Core Laboratories Inc shares are currently down about 1.1%, Select Water Solutions Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Magellan Midstream Partners LP shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

