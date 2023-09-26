Ex-Dividend Reminder: COPT Defense Properties, W.P. Carey and Host Hotels & Resorts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, COPT Defense Properties (Symbol: CDP), W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. COPT Defense Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 10/16/23, W.P. Carey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.071 on 10/16/23, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/16/23. As a percentage of CDP's recent stock price of $23.63, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of COPT Defense Properties to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when CDP shares open for trading on 9/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for WPC to open 1.95% lower in price and for HST to open 1.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CDP, WPC, and HST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

COPT Defense Properties (Symbol: CDP):



W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC):



Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.82% for COPT Defense Properties, 7.81% for W.P. Carey Inc, and 4.51% for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.

In Tuesday trading, COPT Defense Properties shares are currently off about 1.2%, W.P. Carey Inc shares are off about 3.2%, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.