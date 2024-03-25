Ex-Dividend Reminder: COPT Defense Properties, DiamondRock Hospitality and Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, COPT Defense Properties (Symbol: CDP), DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH), and Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. COPT Defense Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.295 on 4/17/24, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 4/12/24, and Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.355 on 4/10/24. As a percentage of CDP's recent stock price of $23.71, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of COPT Defense Properties to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when CDP shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for DRH to open 0.31% lower in price and for FBRT to open 2.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CDP, DRH, and FBRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

COPT Defense Properties (Symbol: CDP):



DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH):



Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.98% for COPT Defense Properties, 1.25% for DiamondRock Hospitality Co., and 10.58% for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc.

In Monday trading, COPT Defense Properties shares are currently down about 3.3%, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. shares are off about 2.2%, and Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

