Ex-Dividend Reminder: Copa Holdings, Corning and Union Pacific

February 26, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/24, Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA), Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), and Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Copa Holdings S.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.61 on 3/15/24, Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/28/24, and Union Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 3/29/24. As a percentage of CPA's recent stock price of $98.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of Copa Holdings S.A. to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when CPA shares open for trading on 2/28/24. Similarly, investors should look for GLW to open 0.86% lower in price and for UNP to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPA, GLW, and UNP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA):

CPA+Dividend+History+Chart

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):

GLW+Dividend+History+Chart

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP):

UNP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.52% for Copa Holdings S.A., 3.43% for Corning Inc, and 2.02% for Union Pacific Corp.

In Monday trading, Copa Holdings S.A. shares are currently down about 0.5%, Corning Inc shares are trading flat, and Union Pacific Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

