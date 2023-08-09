Ex-Dividend Reminder: Constellation Energy Corp, WEC Energy Group and Chemed Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/23, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC), and Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Constellation Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.282 on 9/8/23, WEC Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 9/1/23, and Chemed Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/5/23. As a percentage of CEG's recent stock price of $104.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Constellation Energy Corp to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when CEG shares open for trading on 8/11/23. Similarly, investors should look for WEC to open 0.89% lower in price and for CHE to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CEG, WEC, and CHE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG):



WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC):



Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.08% for Constellation Energy Corp, 3.55% for WEC Energy Group Inc, and 0.31% for Chemed Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Constellation Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, WEC Energy Group Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Chemed Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

