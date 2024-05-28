Ex-Dividend Reminder: Constellation Energy, Chemed and Sun Life Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/29/24, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE), and Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Constellation Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3525 on 6/10/24, Chemed Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/18/24, and Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 6/28/24. As a percentage of CEG's recent stock price of $230.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Constellation Energy Corp to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when CEG shares open for trading on 5/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for CHE to open 0.07% lower in price and for SLF to open 1.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CEG, CHE, and SLF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG):



Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE):



Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.61% for Constellation Energy Corp, 0.29% for Chemed Corp, and 6.35% for Sun Life Financial Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Constellation Energy Corp shares are currently up about 4.3%, Chemed Corp shares are trading flat, and Sun Life Financial Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

