Ex-Dividend Reminder: Consolidated Edison, ONE Gas and Fortis

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/23, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS), and Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Consolidated Edison Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 6/15/23, ONE Gas, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 6/2/23, and Fortis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.565 on 6/1/23. As a percentage of ED's recent stock price of $99.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Consolidated Edison Inc to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when ED shares open for trading on 5/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for OGS to open 0.80% lower in price and for FTS to open 1.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ED, OGS, and FTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED):



ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS):



Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.25% for Consolidated Edison Inc, 3.18% for ONE Gas, Inc., and 4.95% for Fortis Inc.

In Friday trading, Consolidated Edison Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, ONE Gas, Inc. shares are up about 0.7%, and Fortis Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

