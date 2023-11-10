Ex-Dividend Reminder: Consolidated Edison, Eli Lilly and Teleflex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/23, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Consolidated Edison Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 12/15/23, Eli Lilly will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 12/8/23, and Teleflex Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of ED's recent stock price of $89.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Consolidated Edison Inc to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when ED shares open for trading on 11/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for LLY to open 0.19% lower in price and for TFX to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ED, LLY, and TFX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED):



Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY):



Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.62% for Consolidated Edison Inc, 0.76% for Eli Lilly, and 0.68% for Teleflex Incorporated.

In Friday trading, Consolidated Edison Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Eli Lilly shares are up about 0.2%, and Teleflex Incorporated shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

