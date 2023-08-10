Ex-Dividend Reminder: ConnectOne Bancorp, Origin Bancorp and Selective Insurance Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/23, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB), Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK), and Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 9/1/23, Origin Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/31/23, and Selective Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/1/23. As a percentage of CNOB's recent stock price of $20.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when CNOB shares open for trading on 8/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for OBK to open 0.45% lower in price and for SIGI to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNOB, OBK, and SIGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB):



Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK):



Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.25% for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, 1.82% for Origin Bancorp Inc, and 1.17% for Selective Insurance Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Origin Bancorp Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Selective Insurance Group Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.