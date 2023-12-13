Ex-Dividend Reminder: CONMED, Huntington Bancshares and Berkley

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/23, CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD), Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), and Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CONMED Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/5/24, Huntington Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 1/2/24, and Berkley Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/27/23. As a percentage of CNMD's recent stock price of $108.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of CONMED Corp to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when CNMD shares open for trading on 12/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for HBAN to open 1.31% lower in price and for WRB to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNMD, HBAN, and WRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD):



Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN):



Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.74% for CONMED Corp, 5.23% for Huntington Bancshares Inc, and 0.60% for Berkley Corp.

In Wednesday trading, CONMED Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Berkley Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

