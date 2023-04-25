News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Concentrix, nVent Electric and CSW Industrials

April 25, 2023 — 11:37 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/27/23, Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT), and CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Concentrix Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 5/9/23, nVent Electric PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 5/12/23, and CSW Industrials Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 5/12/23. As a percentage of CNXC's recent stock price of $101.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Concentrix Corp to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when CNXC shares open for trading on 4/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for NVT to open 0.40% lower in price and for CSWI to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNXC, NVT, and CSWI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC):

CNXC+Dividend+History+Chart

nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT):

NVT+Dividend+History+Chart

CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI):

CSWI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.08% for Concentrix Corp, 1.60% for nVent Electric PLC, and 0.55% for CSW Industrials Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Concentrix Corp shares are currently off about 1.1%, nVent Electric PLC shares are off about 0.1%, and CSW Industrials Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

