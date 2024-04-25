Ex-Dividend Reminder: Conagra Brands, Scholastic and Northwest Natural Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/29/24, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL), and Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Conagra Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 5/30/24, Scholastic Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/17/24, and Northwest Natural Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4875 on 5/15/24. As a percentage of CAG's recent stock price of $31.57, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Conagra Brands Inc to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when CAG shares open for trading on 4/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for SCHL to open 0.54% lower in price and for NWN to open 1.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAG, SCHL, and NWN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG):



Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL):



Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.43% for Conagra Brands Inc, 2.18% for Scholastic Corp, and 5.05% for Northwest Natural Holding Co.

In Thursday trading, Conagra Brands Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Scholastic Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and Northwest Natural Holding Co shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

