Ex-Dividend Reminder: Compass Group, Centrica and Tapestry

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/8/23, Compass Group plc (Symbol: CMPGF), Centrica plc Ord New (Symbol: CPYYF), and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Compass Group plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.15 on 7/27/23, Centrica plc Ord New will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.02 on 7/20/23, and Tapestry Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/26/23. As a percentage of CMPGF's recent stock price of $27.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Compass Group plc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when CMPGF shares open for trading on 6/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for CPYYF to open 1.42% lower in price and for TPR to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMPGF, CPYYF, and TPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Compass Group plc (Symbol: CMPGF):



Centrica plc Ord New (Symbol: CPYYF):



Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.10% for Compass Group plc, 2.84% for Centrica plc Ord New, and 2.90% for Tapestry Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Compass Group plc shares are currently down about 3.4%, Centrica plc Ord New shares are down about 4%, and Tapestry Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

