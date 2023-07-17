News & Insights

Markets
CODI

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Compass Diversified, Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund and Caterpillar

July 17, 2023 — 10:06 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/19/23, Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI), Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (Symbol: THQ), and Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Compass Diversified will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 7/27/23, Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1125 on 7/31/23, and Caterpillar Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 8/18/23. As a percentage of CODI's recent stock price of $22.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Compass Diversified to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when CODI shares open for trading on 7/19/23. Similarly, investors should look for THQ to open 0.60% lower in price and for CAT to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CODI, THQ, and CAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI):

CODI+Dividend+History+Chart

Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (Symbol: THQ):

THQ+Dividend+History+Chart

Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT):

CAT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.53% for Compass Diversified, 7.15% for Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund, and 2.05% for Caterpillar Inc..

In Monday trading, Compass Diversified shares are currently off about 0.1%, Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund shares are down about 0.7%, and Caterpillar Inc. shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

