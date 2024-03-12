Ex-Dividend Reminder: Community Bank System, T. Rowe Price Group and Corebridge Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU), T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW), and Corebridge Financial Inc (Symbol: CRBG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Community Bank System Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 4/10/24, T. Rowe Price Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.24 on 3/28/24, and Corebridge Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/29/24. As a percentage of CBU's recent stock price of $47.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Community Bank System Inc to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when CBU shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for TROW to open 1.05% lower in price and for CRBG to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CBU, TROW, and CRBG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU):



T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW):



Corebridge Financial Inc (Symbol: CRBG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.81% for Community Bank System Inc, 4.22% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc, and 3.73% for Corebridge Financial Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Community Bank System Inc shares are currently trading flat, T. Rowe Price Group Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Corebridge Financial Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

