Ex-Dividend Reminder: Commerzbank, Constellation Brands and Lamb Weston Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/2/24, Commerzbank A G (Symbol: CRZBF), Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Commerzbank A G will pay its annual dividend of $0.35 on 5/6/24, Constellation Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.01 on 5/17/24, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 5/31/24. As a percentage of CRZBF's recent stock price of $14.25, this dividend works out to approximately 2.46%, so look for shares of Commerzbank A G to trade 2.46% lower — all else being equal — when CRZBF shares open for trading on 5/2/24. Similarly, investors should look for STZ to open 0.39% lower in price and for LW to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CRZBF, STZ, and LW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Commerzbank A G (Symbol: CRZBF):



Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ):



Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.46% for Commerzbank A G, 1.55% for Constellation Brands Inc, and 1.70% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Commerzbank A G shares are currently up about 1.1%, Constellation Brands Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

