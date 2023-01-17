Ex-Dividend Reminder: Commercial Metals, nVent Electric and RPM International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/18/23, Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC), nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT), and RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Commercial Metals Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 2/2/23, nVent Electric PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 2/3/23, and RPM International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 1/31/23. As a percentage of CMC's recent stock price of $55.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Commercial Metals Co. to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when CMC shares open for trading on 1/18/23. Similarly, investors should look for NVT to open 0.44% lower in price and for RPM to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMC, NVT, and RPM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC):



nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT):



RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.15% for Commercial Metals Co., 1.76% for nVent Electric PLC, and 1.93% for RPM International Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Commercial Metals Co. shares are currently down about 0.5%, nVent Electric PLC shares are up about 0.3%, and RPM International Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

