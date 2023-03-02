Ex-Dividend Reminder: Commerce Bancshares, Healthcare Realty Trust and Cohen & Steers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/23, Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH), Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR), and Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Commerce Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/27/23, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/21/23, and Cohen & Steers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 3/16/23. As a percentage of CBSH's recent stock price of $65.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when CBSH shares open for trading on 3/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for HR to open 1.60% lower in price and for CNS to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CBSH, HR, and CNS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH):



Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR):



Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for Commerce Bancshares Inc, 6.40% for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, and 3.23% for Cohen & Steers Inc.

In Thursday trading, Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares are up about 0.1%, and Cohen & Steers Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.